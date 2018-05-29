Aashka Goradia: Naagin 3 will be bigger

Aashka Goradia talks about the third season of Naagin



Aashka Goradia, who featured in the first two seasons of Naagin, says its third season will be bigger and that the new "naagins" look spectacular. The third season of the supernatural show will soon go on air. It will do away with its former cast, including Aashka. "I never quit (the show). The character was limited. This season is an entirely new story. The 'naagins' this season, have been around for a long time now, they have done some fabulous shows in the past and known for their craft. They look spectacular.

"Also, whatever (producer) Ekta Kapoor does, she delivers only the best with attention to detail. This season will be bigger," Aashka told IANS. "Naagin 3" will star Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna.

