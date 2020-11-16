Aasif Shaikh: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is the only silver lining in Shilpa Shinde's career

It has been four years since Shilpa Shinde quit the popular television show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. "Shubhangi is an ideal combination of innocence and attractiveness. She is a fabulous actress and I think she will make an exceptional Angoori Bhabhi and will capture everyone's heart with ease," Benaifer Kohli, producer of the show, said in a statement.

Shilpa, who had not been reporting on the show's set for some time due to her personal problems with the producer, was issued a non-cooperation directive by Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) earlier this week.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, Aasif Shaikh talks about the same and also spoke about why he didn't take a stand for the actress. He spoke, "Shilpa had some issues with the producers and the channel and none with the co-actors. In fact, recently she recommended my name for 'Bigg Boss' but I refused as I don't want any kind of controversies in my life."

He added, "We were not aware of what went wrong between the director, producer and the actor. The reason I did not speak about the issue was that I prefer minding my own business. Moreover, I did not take a stand for Shilpa as I felt she had not taken the right stand. What is an actor's commitment when they sign a show? It is towards the show. Bhabi Ji is the only silver lining in Shilpa's career."

The actor also revealed that he was the one who recommended her name to the makers for the role of Angoori. He said, "The character of Bhabiji, which she portrayed, was the best ever anybody could get, so I kept telling her, nothing is worth losing this show, as she was very close to me. In fact, I got her the show. When the writer of the show narrated the character to me I said this is Shilpa Shinde. She was the ideal bhabhi and was really charming as the character."

Recently, Saumya Tandon also quit the show after being a part of it for more than five years.

