Aasiya Kazi: I'm fascinated with content driven shows on the web

Aasiya Kazi says she would love to do a web show sometime soon



Aasiya Kazi

Television actress Aasiya Kazi is in a happy space now. The petite actress after her brief sabbatical made a comeback of sorts with Mere Papa Hero Hiralal. Though the finite series was wrapped up before time, the actress made a mark playing a strong negative role for the first time in her career.

Aasiya plans to seek a strong role in the web space, she shares her plans, "I've been around in the industry for a long time now. I have done daily soaps for years. I'm quite content with the kind of work I've done. Although I work hard daily just like I did when I started out but I like to pick work I'll enjoy doing. I'm very fascinated with the content driven shows on the web & almost every major production house is venturing in the digital space which is the future."

"A daily soap for an extended period of time tends to stereotype, but many makers are coming up with finite series which again is a great platform for an actor. Today the characters portrayed by actors live longer in the mind of the audiences. With social media, the gap between the actors & their loyal fan base has reduced & the consumption of content is from platforms more than just TV which means more opportunities. I want to pick a role that is worth remembering & most importantly which strikes a chord with the audience. I'm at a stage where I'm willing to take a risk for creative satisfaction. I'd also love to do a web show sometime soon," Aasiya signs off.

