Aastha Chaudhary is off to Cambodia on her birthday

The Uttaran and Veera actor says, "I'm travelling to Cambodia. It is a solo trip, which I have planned on the occasion of my birthday. I am so excited and looking forward to it," she says

Pic courtesy/Aastha Chaudhary's Instagram account

Telly actor Aastha Chaudhary turns a year older today (July 20). She will be travelling to mark her big day.

She adds, "Every year, I go on a trip. I am never in Mumbai on my birthday. I prefer staying alone. I go to the temple too and then call the elders in my family and seek their blessings."

Age is just a number for her "because it all depends on how you feel from within. Some people, who are 25 behave as if they are older than their age. And then there are people who are healthy and active even at 40. But yes, your maturity level increases as you grow older. Before I used to be short-tempered, but now I am not. I have learned how to ignore stuff that makes me angry " she says.

Talking about her best birthday memories, she says, "The best part about birthdays was that we used to get the freedom to wear colourful clothes for a day in school. You become the prime candidate of public attention for a day as well. Also, my friends used to come over to my place and my mom used to prepare chole bhature."

