Aastha Gill's Buzz becomes 2nd most viral video on Youtube

Aastha Gill, Badshah, and Priyank Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aasthagill

Aastha Gill, Badshah's collaboration Buzz has made a record. The song that has everyone buzzing has added another feather to its cap by becoming the No. 2 worldwide viral video on YouTube. This is a first for a female pop singer in India. Says an elevated Aastha, "This is just unbelievable for me! I can't believe that the song and video is such a craze and that too worldwide. Thanks to the best team working with me on this and much love to my fans."

Adds on Pawanesh Pajnu, Head North, Sony Music India, "We are thrilled too with this response. We always understood that Buzz has the ability to cross geographies and being an international song. This is just the beginning on Aastha's musical career, we have a lot more music planned for her."

Buzz, featuring Badshah and Priyank Sharma has been breaking many records since its launch. The song was also trending on #1 on the day of its release. The song has an instant hook to it and appeals to all age groups.

Sony Music has gone all out with an aggressive marketing plan across different platforms. The music video follows a young girl's story with her obsession with her lover and how she loves his vibes. Touted to be the youth anthem, Buzz will definitely get you to sway.

