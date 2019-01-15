Aayush helps Don Bosco restrict Anjuman to 233-7

Jan 15, 2019, 10:29 IST | Akshay Jagtap

Anjuman skipper Devraj Rangu was the day's top-scorer with 82 not out

Aayush helps Don Bosco restrict Anjuman to 233-7
Aayush Sawant

Off-spinner Aayush Sawant claimed 5-53 as Don Bosco (Matunga) restricted Anjuman-I-Islam English (CSMT) to 233-7 on Day One of their MSSA-organised Giles Shield Group Y two-day match at the Oval Maidan yesterday. Anjuman skipper Devraj Rangu was the day's top-scorer with 82 not out.

