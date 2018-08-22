Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain kickstart Loveratri promotions in full swing

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain visited R.D National where the actors were greeted with immense hooting and cheering by the student

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain recently visited a college in Bandra to promote their film, Loveratri. Loveratri has been creating a buzz since their multi-city trailer launch. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who visited a college during an intra-collegiate event.

The debutant duo visited R.D National where the actors were greeted with immense hooting and cheering by the students. They later interacted with their student fans and danced on their recently released Garba anthem of the year Chogada on the stage as well as in the college premises along with the students.

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain gave insights from the visit on their social media. Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have kickstarted the film's promotion in full swing.

The trailer had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colourful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Go Club Hopping In Mumbai For Loveratri

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates