Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain spill magic on their first magazine cover!

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with Loveratri spill magic on their first ever magazine cover. The duo's impeccable chemistry and compatibility on the cover of Filmfare's September issue is nothing less than a wave of fresh air. Aayush and Warina both looked stunning in the picture captured by the ace photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Sharing his first ever cover, Aayush Sharma posted the cover captioning, "My first cover ever, it's extremely special to me".

Loveratri has been making immense buzz ever since the film's announcement. From visiting various colleges to seeking blessing at the temple, from eating street food to club hopping, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have left no stone unturned in promoting the film.

Not just the promotional activities but also the songs like Chogada, Akh Ladh Jaave and Tera Hua have gone ahead to create a rage. The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with Loveratri.

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

