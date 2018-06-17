Aayush Sharma gets emotional as he sees himself on big screen

A source close to Aayush said that he got very emotional when he saw himself. It's a dream and he has worked really hard and for a very long time. "Loveratri" will release on October 5

Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with "Loveratri", got emotional after seeing himself on the big screen for the first time.

A day later after the film's teaser was released, Aayush was keen to see himself on the big screen for the first time and decided to visit one of Mumba''s iconic cinema halls, G7 multiplex, also known as Gaiety-Galaxy, accompanied with Warina Hussain (the film's leading lady) and director Abhiraj Minawala.

A source close to Aayush said that he got very emotional when he saw himself. It's a dream and he has worked really hard and for a very long time. "Loveratri" will release on October 5.

