Aayush Sharma prepping up for Kwatha

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle begin shooting for Kwatha next month. Karan Lalit Butani's film, based on true incidents, will be shot in Manipur. Kwatha is also the name of one of Manipur's villages. Sharma plays an Army officer in the action-adventure. As part of his prep, he has been interacting with Army folk to understand their body language.

"I look like an army guy now. I am trying my level best to prepare for the role. Right now, I am training with the Army and I am trying to understand their body language. I think in 20 to 25 days -- which is around the end of October -- we will go on floors, said Aayush, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Earlier, Aayush had said, "Mixed Martial Arts require discipline and hard work and I want to give my role everything that it demands. My character of an army officer is a disciplined man, who is fearless and fights like a warrior. Mixed Martial Arts is helping me understand actions and discipline better."

This will be Sharma's second Bollywood outing after LoveYatri (2018). Isabelle was to make her debut in Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance, which features Sooraj Pancholi as co-star. There is no news about the film.

Kwatha is directed by Karan Bhutani. The film is set to hit the screens in 2020.

