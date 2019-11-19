Aayush Sharma to Arpita Khan: Best part is having you by my side

As they completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a romantic note for his wife Arpita. Aayush on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with Arpita.

He captioned the image: "It's love that binds us. Five years have passed with a lot of love, laughter, travel, care and our share of ups and downs. But the best part is always having you by my side @arpitakhansharma. Happy Anniversary baby."

Salman's sister Arpita tied the knot with actor Aayush in November 2014 at the Taj Falaknuma hotel.

The two welcomed their first born, a boy named Aahil in 2016. Arpita is currently expecting to be a mother for the second time.

