MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Aayush Sharma to Arpita Khan: Best part is having you by my side

Published: Nov 19, 2019, 21:30 IST | IANS | Mumbai

As they completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a romantic note for his wife Arpita

Image courtesy: Instagram/@aaysharma
Image courtesy: Instagram/@aaysharma

As they completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a romantic note for his wife Arpita. Aayush on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with Arpita.

He captioned the image: "It's love that binds us. Five years have passed with a lot of love, laughter, travel, care and our share of ups and downs. But the best part is always having you by my side @arpitakhansharma. Happy Anniversary baby."

Salman's sister Arpita tied the knot with actor Aayush in November 2014 at the Taj Falaknuma hotel.

The two welcomed their first born, a boy named Aahil in 2016. Arpita is currently expecting to be a mother for the second time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

aayush sharmabollywood news

Watch video: Aayush Sharma to be launched by Salman Khan

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK