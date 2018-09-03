Aayush Sharma to unveil Rangtari at Pro Govinda dahi handi celebration in Thane

bollywood

Aayush Sharma to unveil audio of Rangtari from Loveratri at Thane's dahi handi event today

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan

Makers of Salman Khan's production Loveratri are leaving no stone unturned to make the romance drama appealing for the masses. After releasing three songs from its soundtrack, the team behind the Aayush Sharma starrer will unveil an audio clip of their fourth number.

mid-day has it that Rangtari, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, will be unveiled at the Pro Govinda dahi handi celebration in Thane today. The developments will take place in the presence of Sharma, who will also shake a leg with the 15,000 odd participants expected at the celebration. Loveratri — set to release in October — marks the debut Bollywood outing of Sharma, brother-in-law of Khan, and sees him pair up with Warina Hussain.

