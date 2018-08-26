Aayush Sharma: Will join politics when I am ready

bollywood

Aayush Sharma is the son of Mandi legislator Anil Sharma and grandson of former Union Minister Sukh Ram

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is foraying into Bollywood with Loveratri, comes from a political family in Himachal Pradesh. He is the son of Mandi legislator Anil Sharma and grandson of former Union Minister Sukh Ram.

With his eyes firmly set on an acting career, he doesn't rule out joining politics in the future. Sharma says, "My upbringing has been in a political setup, so that world never excited me as I was born into it. I am politically aware of what's happening but I am not ready. It's no point getting into a profession of serving people and not doing it with your full heart."

He adds, "I would say never say never. Maybe in the near future, when I do feel I am ready, I might get into politics, but not for now." Loveratri has newcomer Warina Hussain as his co-star.

