Aayush Sharma would love to be a part of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remake, if opportunity arrives

Sep 29, 2018, 13:56 IST | Anupriya Verma

Aayush Sharma is all set for his Bollywood journey, and this newbie has already become a part of the tinsel town

Aayush Sharma/picture courtesy: Instagram

Aayush Sharma's upcoming movie, LoveYatri, also starring Warina Hussain in the lead, marks his journey in the world of showbiz. Mid-day got in a candid conversation with the actor. When we asked the 25-year-old actor if he gets the opportunity, which Salman Khan movie would he like to remake. To which, Aayush said: "I feel that no film should be remade or have a sequel. Especially the movies that have already become cult. It is difficult to remake them. I think that if we remake a cult film, they'll get spoiled."

Aayush Sharma further added: "But despite this, if I get an opportunity, I would love to be a part of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remake. I love that film of Salman Bhai, and also Bajrangi Bhaijan."

Talking about his fatherhood, Aayush said: "I can give time to Ahil. The reason for this is Ahil sleeps very late. We are awake till 3 in the morning. When I go home, we play a lot. We spend a lot of time together. When I started working for LoveYatri, Ahil didn't start speaking. But now, when my film is about to release, he has started talking a lot. He tells stories all day. I was a bit disappointed when Ahil started talking for the first time because I wasn't there. Ahil cries rarely, and he is comfortable with all the members of the family."

LoveYatri is all set to release on October 5.

