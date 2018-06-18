Aayush Sharma's emotional encounter at Gaiety Galaxy

Aayush Sharma visited Gaiety Galaxy to watch the teaser of his film hich is attached to the print of Race 3. He wanted to watch himself on the big screen for the first time

Social Media has been abuzz with positive reactions for debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain seen in the teaser of Loveratri. Aayush Sharma had an encounter recently that is sure to leave in an indelible imprint on his journey to success.

The actor visited Gaiety Galaxy to watch the teaser of his film which is attached to the print of Race 3. He wanted to watch himself on the big screen for the first time. A Gujarati couple who saw the teaser immediately recognized Aayush seated with the audience and approached him. Absolutely smitten by his performance, the wife remarked that Aayush and Warina looked like a young Gujarati couple, so much so, the teaser reminded her of her heydays. Returning the favour, Aayush promised to show her the movie soon!

Aayush Sharma could not have been more grateful to hear these kind words. He said, "I am overwhelmed by the reactions pouring in for the teaser. There is nothing more empowering than to be appreciated for your hard work and effort".

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Loveratri is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

