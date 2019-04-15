Aazam Khan stokes controversy with "underwear" jibe

national

Lucknow: The usage of foul language during electioneering hit a new low Sunday when veteran SP leader Aazam Khan made an "underwear jibe", which the BJP said was made against actor Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan told the gathering in an election rally "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya)".

"People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai), said Khan. The video of Khan's purported speech was also doing the rounds on various social media platform. Construing Khan's remark as having made against Jaya Prada, BJP's state unit spokesperson Chandramohan told PTI, "It's a very obnoxious and shameful remark."

"The level of politics cannot fall lower than this," said the BJP spokesperson. "This remark by Azam Khan reveals the actual face of the Samajwadi Party in which he is expressing his real thoughts about women oblivious of all dignity," said Chandramohan. The BJP also asked BSP supremo Mayawati to make her stand clear on "this indecent remark against Jaya Prada." National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma too construed Khan's remarks as having been made against the actor and termed the same as "extremely disgraceful". She said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to Khan.

