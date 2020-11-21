Search

AB de Villiers and wife Danielle blessed with a baby girl

Updated: 21 November, 2020 10:08 IST | A correspondent |

The couple have named their daughter Yente

Pic courtesy/AB de Villiers's Instagram account

South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle were blessed with a baby girl on November 11. The couple have named their daughter Yente.

On Friday, De Villiers Instagrammed this picture and wrote: "On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU!" The couple have sons, Abraham, five and John, three.

 
 
 
First Published: 21 November, 2020 09:25 IST

