AB de Villiers and wife Danielle blessed with a baby girl

South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle were blessed with a baby girl on November 11. The couple have named their daughter Yente.

On Friday, De Villiers Instagrammed this picture and wrote: "On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU!" The couple have sons, Abraham, five and John, three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news