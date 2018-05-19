AB de Villiers' catch was spiderman stuff, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers said it looked tougher than it actually was but his gravity-defying boundary catch during a match was declared "spiderman stuff" by an awestruck Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli



Bangalore's De Villiers takes a stunner to dismiss Hyderabad's Alex Hales

AB de Villiers said it looked tougher than it actually was but his gravity-defying boundary catch during a match was declared "spiderman stuff" by an awestruck Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.



Bangalroe defeated Hyderabad by 14 runs on Thursday. The outstanding moment of the match was the one-handed catch that De Villiers took while being airborne at the boundaryline to dismiss Alex hales.



"AB's catch was spiderman stuff, you don't do that as normal human beings. His shots still leave me in awe, the fielding unbelievable," Kohli said. De Villiers, however, sought to play down his clearly remarkable effort. "With the catch, I made it look tougher than it was. It curved away late, luckily it stuck. I got into a bad position," he said.

