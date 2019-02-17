AB de Villiers' hundreds that no cricket-lover will ever forget

cricket

On AB de Villiers 35th birthday, we take a look at why the South African batsman is called the destroyer of bowling attacks. Here are three of his fastest hundreds

AB de Villiers with Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers is regarded as the most talented and gifted player in the modern generation. Some say he is the best player in the world, even better than the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. AB de Villiers has shots all-round the ground and is known to sweep and reverse-sweep fast bowlers for uncanny sixes. AB de Villiers also has scored some of the fastest hundreds in world cricket. We take a look at some of his quickfire tons that no cricket-lover will ever forget.

The Fastest Hundred in ODI cricket! (149 off 44 balls): During an afternoon at Johannesburg, when South Africa was taking on West Indies, AB de Villiers decided to smash the fasted ODI hundred record. AB de Villiers came in 1-down in the 39th over, after both openers, Hashim Amla and Riley Roussow had scored hundreds and decided to score a hundred of his own. In just 11 overs in the inning remaining, ABD reached a ton in 31 balls, hitting 16 sixes and 9 fours. South Africa scored 439 runs in the ODI against West Indies.

AB de Villiers scares the living daylights out of West Indies (162 off 66 balls): AB de Villiers took a liking for the West Indies bowler again, but this during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015, when he smashed a 52-ball 100. He smashed 8 sixes and 17 fours, with most of them coming off Jason Holder's bowling.

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers comes to the fore for Royal Challengers Bangalore (100 from 42 balls): AB de Villiers put on a show for the RCB fans in IPL 2016, when he smashed a 42-ball 100 against the Gujarat Lions. He struck 12 sixes and 10 fours in his total tally of 129 from 52 balls.

