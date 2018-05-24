AB de Villiers on retirement: I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired

SA star AB attributes fatigue to international retirement; insists it's the right time to make way for young guns



SA's AB de Villiers takes a break during Day One of the second Test against Australia in November 2011. Pic/Getty Images

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers cited fatigue as a major factor in his decision to bring an immediate end to a stellar international career. De Villiers insists his choice was not motivated by a desire to spend the rest of his career on the lucrative domestic T20 circuit but because competing at the top level had left him weary. In a video on his Twitter account, he said: "I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.

'Right time to step down'

"This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside. "It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of [South Africa captain] Faf du Plessis and the Proteas." De Villiers had only recommitted to playing in all three formats for South Africa last August after taking a break from Test cricket, and his announcement may come as a surprise given he has spoken previously of a desire to compete at the 2019 World Cup.



De Villiers takes a stunner to dismiss WI’s Jonathan Carter during the 2015 World Cup in Sydney. Pic/AFP

'It's everything or nothing'

He added: "It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."