AB De Villiers reveals how he proposed to his wife in 2013

South African cricket great De Villiers reveals he proposed to wife Danielle in front of Agra's Taj Mahal in 2013



AB de Villiers with wife Danielle

For a man who ruthlessly smashes the cricket ball all around the field, South African AB de Villiers, in stark contrast, is quite a romantic off it. In an interview for the web series, What the Duck Season 3, the South African has revealed how he proposed to wife Danielle in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra in 2013.

"About a couple of months leading up to the T20, I was obviously planning, got the ring and all that, and I decided to do it there [Taj Mahal]. "And once I got to the T20, I got security guards, who were actually photographers and videographers to film the whole thing. But I told Danielle that I have to travel with security guards, so that's why they got to go with us," said De Villiers, who had South African great Jonty Rhodes for company.

De Villiers added that the place was just perfect for the special moment. "That was a very special time in my life. I surprised Danielle completely. She didn't know a thing. And I could not have done it at a more special place," said the Bangalore star.

