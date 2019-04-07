'Ab Hoga Nyay': Congress launches campaign slogan for Lok Sabha polls

The theme song has been penned by Javed Akhtar and the campaign video has been filmed by Nikhil Advani

The Congress on Sunday launched its campaign slogan for Lok Sabha polls, 'Ab Hoga Nyay', asserting that there was an atmosphere of 'anyay' or injustice prevailing in the country.

Announcing that the Congress campaign will be centred around 'Nyay', senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the word not only alludes to the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme but encompasses justice to all sections of the society.

The theme song has been penned by Javed Akhtar and the campaign video has been filmed by Nikhil Advani, he said.

Percept Edge is the main agency behind the campaign, Sharma said. Big container trucks fitted with screens will take Congress's message to various parts of the country, he said.

