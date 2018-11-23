Abbas Mustan on Race 3: Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't work

bollywood

Race 3 had Salman Khan in the lead with Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah joining him. Though the film did well at the box office, it was not received as warmly as the previous installments

Race 3 poster

Director duo Abbas Mustan, who directed the first two films in Race franchise, said a movie's success or failure depends on the audience. The "Race" franchise featuring Saif in the lead, has made business at the box office. Thee third installment saw a change in the team including the actors and director. Race 3 had Salman in the lead with Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala joining him. Though the film did well at the box office, it was not received as warmly as the previous installments.

When asked if there is little disappointment with Race 3, Abbas said, "They are all our friends, we share good equation with Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani (producer). We wanted the film to do well. We did wish the film should do well commercially as it was our franchise. And the film did well commercially." When pointed out that Race 3 was below expectation, Mustan said, "It all depends on the audience, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't work."

The two were speaking at the success party of Saif Ali Khan's latest film Baazaar. Asked about collaborating with Saif the director duo, best known for making slick thrillers such as Baazigar, Aitraaz and Humraaz, said, "We are looking for a good script so that we can work together with Saif."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever