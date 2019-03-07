Abbas' son Mustafa Burmawalla back in action after Machine

bollywood

Abbas Burmawalla and Zarina Wahab

Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawalla (of the filmmaker Abbas-Mustan duo) is shooting for Siddharth Kumar's untitled short film. Zarina Wahab plays his mother in the relationship saga.

Mustafa Burmawalla's look from the short film

Mustafa made his B-Town debut with the thriller Machine (2017), which had Kiara Advani as a co-star. The film helmed by Abbas-Mustan did not perform well at the Box Office, and the actor is said to begin anew.

In an interview with mid-day, Mustafa shared his journey of Bollywood: "I went to New York to do a filmmaking course. When I returned, I started assisting them [Abbas-Mustan]. I would animatedly act out scenes on set. I understood my potential rather late in life. I haven't done an acting course, but I knew I needed to learn everything before I got down to work. I went to NK Sharma, a renowned play director in Delhi, to learn acting for six months. My body language improved, my confidence soared."

Mustafa Burmawalla is also a fitness enthusiast, who has worked hard on his body. He was on the chubbier side in his teens but turned his life around by transforming himself into one of the best physiques in Bollywood at the moment. Take a look at his body transformation.

Apart from Siddharth Kumar's untitled short film, Mustafa is zeroing on his next Bollywood project and will soon make an announcement.

