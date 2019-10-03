Abbey Clancy reveals why Peter Crouch spent Rs 54,000 for a taxi ride
After signing for Liverpool, Peter Crouch experienced a goal drought for 18 games. To put an end to it, Abbey Clancy bought him a pair of lucky pants
English model Abbey Clancy has revealed that her footballer husband Peter Crouch once paid £600 (approximately Rs 54,000) for a taxi ride to get his lucky pants. After signing for Liverpool, Crouch experienced a goal drought for 18 games. To put an end to it, Clancy bought him a pair of lucky pants.
Speaking on the Premier League entertainment show Back of the Net, Clancy said: "I went shopping with my mum and we found these lucky pants and we bought them for him. He wore them and he couldn't stop scoring. Then he was playing Newcastle and he forgot them, so he paid a taxi driver £600 to go and get them." Crouch retired in July this year.
Peter Crouch
