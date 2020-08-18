Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio defines the reality of being a professional traveler

Being a full-time traveler might look glamorous on social media. But what exactly goes on behind being a perfect travel blogger is something that goes beyond one's imagination. Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio, one of the renowned travel bloggers from the Philippines who has traveled more than 43 countries till date talks about how people think that being a travel blogger is for everyone.

Growing up in a military family background has had a great impact on Abdul Hafiz as it helped him grow fondness towards travelling and writing. At 23, Abdul Hafiz left the Philippines and started to travel solo twice a year. He took his first trip to Mexico as an escape to corporate life and began learning digital nomadism from travellers. Till date, Abdul has travelled across 3 continents in 140 cities while travelling solo.

"People think that being a travel blogger is for everyone. Anyone can create an Instagram account and post random photos from your travel, but a travel blogger spends hundreds of hours on our website, meeting deadlines, and planning content. At the start, I was struggling in managing my time but as time pass by, I learned to manage and focus on what is important. The everyday life of a travel blogger seems a dream job for some people, but we are humans too! I love my job and staying connected to my readers and followers on social media builds a special relationship," he says.

In 2015, Abdul created his first-ever travel website Travel with Hafiz dot com which was later taken down in 2019 while stuck in Pulwama incident in Kashmir. Soon he started a new blog named TheForeignSickTraveler dot com where he began to share his travel experience with his powerful writing and the ability to describe the location through his words.

In 2019, he took a challenging trip to Kashmir where he shared his unique experiences by living in the valley with a host family.

Apart from his own blog, Abdul Hafiz is also a guest writer at many prominent publications where he shares his experiences of travelling across the globe.

