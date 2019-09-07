Abdul Qadir was life of dressing room entertaining team with humour, says Imran Khan

Abdul Qadir passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in his hometown Lahore, Pakistan. Pic/Twitter Sachin Tendulkar

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan paid tributes to the late Abdul Qadir, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63. Recalling his day as a cricketer, Khan said that Qadir was the life of the dressing room who used to entertain the team with his wit and humour.

Deeply saddened to hear of Abdul Qadir's passing. My prayers & condolences go to the family. Abdul Qadir was a genius, one of the greatest leg spinners of all time. And he was also the life of the dressing room entertaining the team with his wit & humour. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his grief over the death of Pakistan's former leg-spinner and his teammate Abdul Qadir while extending his heartfelt condolences to his family. In his tweet, Khan said that the former leg spinner was a genius and one of the greatest leg spinners of all time.

Qadir's bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019

In another tweet, Khan said that the former spinner's bowling stats do not do any justice to the talent he possessed as a cricketer. He also said that had Qadir been playing cricket today, he would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne.

Khan played a key role in turning the leg spinner into a force to be reckoned with in the international cricket. It was Khan's captaincy that Qadir was given regular chances in the team. The duo were also part of Sachin Tendulkar's maiden trip to Pakistan back in 1989.

The sad demise of Qadir, who passed away due to cardiac arrest was confirmed by his son Salman Qadir, reports news agency PTI. Qadir was known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style. The former leg spinner of Pakistan played 67 Test matches scalped 236 wickets. He also played 104 ODIS and managed to take 132 wickets.

Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iu03d45sJ0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2019

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar condoled the death of Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir. In his condolence tweet, Tendulkar called Qadir as one of the best spinners of his time while sharing his heartfelt condolences to his family.

