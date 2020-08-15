Abdul Rehman Bukhatir wants to resume rewarding players with big purses

The Indian Premier League returns to The Gulf after some matches in the 2014 edition were held there due to the general elections in India.

The development has thrilled Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, the man who was synonymous with Sharjah cricket before India stopped playing there since the venue was viewed as a hub for betting and match-fixing.

Bukhatir told mid-day earlier this week that he plans to resume rewarding international players through the Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS) like he did during every Sharjah tournament.

Bukhatir is still involved with cricket in the Emirates. "The IPL coming to Sharjah has rejuvenated us and our plans for cricket. Running a productive cricket academy is our objective as well as rewarding players like in earlier years," said Bukhatir.

He plans to speak to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Sharjah about the resumption of CBFS which shelled out one crore dollars to help around 200 cricketers.

