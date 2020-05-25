Abdullah Almanna is a polymath, passionate about various industries and subjects

Most of the people search for good opportunities, while some go one step ahead and create an opportunity by themselves. Abdullah Almanna is the person who comes under the latter. He is a Certified Public Accountant by profession and is active and knows a variety of sectors and subjects. He is also an avid traveller, investor, entrepreneur, and a great author. In this article, we are going to look at how he reached this point in his life and what has been his mantra for leading a successful life. So, before any further wait, let's discuss more about him below.

Traveling all over the world has always been one of his top things to do in life. And he can fulfill his passion for travel through his profession. While most people couldn't travel much due to their corporate life and job, Abdullah's job landed him to become a globetrotter.

When it comes to traveling, he loves exploring the rich history and culture of various places he visits. He loves talking and mixing up with the locals and getting to know the region's local language and culture. It's due to this reason; he became a polyglot, with an expertise in English, Spanish, and Arabic languages. So far, he has traveled to more than thirty countries, such as the UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada, Belgium, Colombia, and the Netherlands.

But as mentioned above, he is not just a global traveler. Through his years of travel experience and observations of various cultures and conversations with locals, he has published a book titled 'The Offbeat Voyager: A Guide to the World's Best Travel Destinations.' In this book, he has beautifully described and poured out his true experience in honest words. The primary objective of publishing this book was to make everyone about the know-how of new places.

Currently, Abdullah works as a public accountant with the "Big Four" firm. These include Ernst & Young, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and KPMG. While working for Ernst & Young, he also visited Tanzania, East Africa, to attend a fundraising event. According to him, it was one of the memorable experiences of his life.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Abdullah is also staying home just like everyone. But that doesn't mean that he is spending his days with boredom. He says that due to the lockdown situation, he gets enough time to plan his next travel trip. And also many travel agencies and airlines are now offering amazing deals and discounts on hotels, flights, etc.

Apart from all of the above interests, he is also a keen stock market trader and enthusiast. He keeps a close watch in the trading markets and its latest trends. As per his knowledge, he has analyzed the current situation of the market after the lockdown.

According to him, at the end of February, the market has seen the worst decline in the stock market since the year 1931. It has hit a bottom on the 24th of March and has been up since. The Dow Jones was at 18,340n and increased over 24,000 in a blink of an eye. GDP declined 4.8% steepest since the great recession. Unemployment is keeping going up and probably will not go back to previous levels any time soon.

Oil prices are at their lowest level ever and post of the oil companies have billions in debt if they fail to pay the bank this will affect the banking industries. If the situation gets better from the virus people will not be rushing to travel, go to malls or go to entertainment parks.

The airline industry, hotels, casinos, etc will still feel the pain. People are looking at the stock price as if it is cheap and looking at stocks with huge dividend yield and low PE ratio without looking at the fact that earnings will not be the same as it was in 2019, and growth will be affected. The stock market might be way overvalued at current prices and we will have a better picture in Q2. I might start nibbling with strong balance sheet companies if the Dow Jones goes back under 20,000. He is sharing all of this as per his market analysis skills and knowledge.

Abdullah Almanna is a person with varied interests and expertise. It's all because of education, business-mindset, and analyzing skills; he is laser-focused with the latest industry trends. He can also be called a polymath, which is a person with expertise in multiple industries or subjects.

