Abeer Soofi of Mere Sai can't get angry

Actors often get so engrossed in their on-screen avatars that their true nature also gets influenced to an extent due to the same. After shooting for 12-13 hours a day it is evident that an actor's personality will show glimpses of the role that he essays on television. Recently a similar incident happened on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's show. Abeer Soofi who plays the lead role of Sai Baba on the show encountered a minor hurdle while shooting a particular sequence wherein he had to express anger.

Sai Baba was the epitome of calmness and forgiveness, a fact well known amongst all his followers and devotees. Similarly, Abeer has religiously practiced and ensured that he portrays a calm and demure persona of the saint on television. Shree Sai Baba was a saint who spoke sparingly and always spread the message of love and kindness amongst all. There have been rare instances when Sai got angry with his devotees and shouted on them. While shooting for a similar sequence, Abeer Soofi found it difficult to exhibit anger owing to his docile nature and portrayal of the saint on screen.

When contacted, Abeer confirmed, "I have always been a calm person and rarely have I ever been angry or upset with anyone. After becoming a follower of Sai, the calmness quotient has increased manifold. As per my role, its necessary for me to emote and exhibit the saint's calm and peaceful behaviour to the best of my ability. Lakhs of devotees sought his advice on various matters and he responded to each and every one of them in a loving manner. There have been times when he expressed his anger and owing to a recent track on the show I too was expected to do the same. However, it was difficult for me as I am so accustomed to being the ever-smiling and loving version of Sai Baba, it was a task to get the shot right. I had to give multiple takes for the director to give a thumbs-up to the shot! It was an interesting experience for me."

