Abey Kuruvilla in contention for Mumbai coach job

Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next Mumbai senior team’s coach after the position was left vacant with Sameer Dighe informing the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his decision to not continue. It is learnt that Kuruvilla was approached by MCA officials and he responded positively for the top job. This will be Kuruvilla’s first stint as Mumbai’s coach after serving as a chief selector in 2012 and a Managing Committee member thereafter. Kuruvilla was also the junior selection committee chief when India won the U-19 World Cup in 2012.

Kuruvilla, who quit playing in 2000, has the experience of coaching the Kerala Ranji Trophy team in 2002. It was during this stint that they qualified to the Elite division. In 2007, the Kerala-born speedster was appointed as coach of the UAE team. Currently, Kuruvilla is a part of the Mumbai Indians’ backroom staff.

The reason Kuruvilla was approached by the MCA was his active involvement in Mumbai’s club cricket tournaments. Kuruvilla, the sports director of the Dr DY Patil Group, would often travel with his club teams for the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League. If required, he would also put on his whites.

“Abey knows modern cricket really well. Even at 49, he is still involved with Mumbai’s local matches. He watches a lot of boys himself and that will be a big advantage in developing the Mumbai team. This is essentially the reason why we have approached him. He immediately agreed to take up the job if offered to him,” an MCA official told mid-day yesterday. The MCA is set to finalise the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) in a few days with Karsan Ghavri heading it, it is learnt. It’s the CIC that will finalise the appointment of the coach, support staff and selection panels.

