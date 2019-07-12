Abhay Deol called 'hairy old man'; his savage reply will crack you up

bollywood

Abhay Deol shared a photo on social media and trolls tried attacking him. However, the actor took it sportingly and made a collage of the comments and shared it on his Instagram account.

Abhay Deol shared these pictures on his Instagram account.

Abhay Deol is known for his wit and humour. On social media, the actor shared a few of his bare-chested photos and little did he know that the trolls would have a field day at his expense. But little did the trolls know what they were getting into. Abhay Deol shared a collage of his bare-chested photos and the reactions he received to it.

One of the users appreciated the photos and wrote that these pictures of Abhay Deol might be the reason for her death. To which, another user, presumably the first commenter's friend, responded with: "WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus (sic)". This comment cracked up Abhay and he shared the collage with this comment and added that he lost his razor and he can't do anything about ageing.

Well, rarely do we come across actors who take harsh reactions humorously. There were many users who lauded Abhay for being such a sport Here are few of the comments for Abhay: "Haha hairy or not you’re a freakin stud bro (sic)." "Refreshing to see that you, an actor, sees the trolls' comments as humorous." The best comment we think is: "May you never find your razor again."

On the professional front, Abhay Deol was last seen with Mithila Palkar in the Netflix film, Chopsticks. He was also seen doing a special role in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Zero. Abhay played the character of Katrina Kaif's boyfriend in the film. However, the film tanked at the box office.

