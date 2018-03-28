Abhay Deol game for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel

Abhay Deol wants another reunion of old pals in the second part. It is said Zoya might begin work on the sequel after she wraps up Gully Boy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt



Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is keen on a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). He hopes director Zoya Akhtar comes up with a script soon. Staring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Deol, the film is about a bunch of pals who embark on a life-changing vacation.

Abhay wants another reunion of old pals in the second part. It is said Zoya might begin work on the sequel after she wraps up Gully Boy, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates