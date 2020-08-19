Abhay Deol: History will not look kindly at Raanjhanaa for its regressive message

Abhay Deol is one of the most honest and fearless actors in Bollywood, believing in the adage of calling spade a spade. He has frequently called out Bollywood actors and the fraternity at large whenever he felt the need to. And in his latest Instagram post, he has called out a film he too was a part of.

The film in question is Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, also starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. A critical and commercial success and hailed for its music, the story of this drama was about an obsessive and obnoxious lover-boy who falls madly in love with a girl. The problem is, he's a Hindu and she's a Muslim. Till she reciprocates her feelings, the pursuit continues.

Bordering on stalking and problematic messaging, the film did come under the ire of some users after they felt the portrayal of the romance was questionable. And one blogger on Instagram wrote in detail about the same and Deol shared the post on his own account. This is what he had to write about Raanjhanaa and why history won't be kind to this film due to its regressive messaging.

Have a look at his post right here:

Swadha Agrawal, the blogger in question, had this to write about the film- "Watching Ranjhaanaa(2013) felt like a constant conflict inside. I was continously battling emotions especially in the later half of the movie. I was struggling to pick a side till I realized, I don't really have to." (sic)

Have a look at her complete post here:

Deol made his debut with Imtiaz Ali in 2005's Socha Na Tha and then went on to do some fine films like Manorma: Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. He has also been a part of films like Raanjhanaa, One By Two, and had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's Zero.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Abhay Deol: One Could Make A Film About Corrupt Practices Of Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news