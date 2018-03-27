Abhay Deol hopes there's a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel

Abhay spoke to the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu, where he was present with Patralekhaa, director Faraz Haider and writer Manu Rishi Chadha



Actor Abhay Deol, who was a part of Zoya Akhtar's memorable film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", says the primary cast members, including Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, are ready for a sequel, but the director needs to say "yes". There have been media reports that Zoya Akhtar may consider making a sequel after she finishes shooting of her current film "Gully Boy".

"Talks have been there since the last film released (in 2011). I hope that Zoya will make sequel of it. Hrithik tells her that, Farhan is also happy about it and even I tell her that, but Zoya obviously has to get free and have a story that she wants to tell. "From our side, you can be sure. We all are ready to do the film, but now Zoya has to say that 'Yes, I have the mood to write something for it'."

Abhay spoke to the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu, where he was present with Patralekhaa, director Faraz Haider and writer Manu Rishi Chadha on Monday. Abhay is known for having impeccable comic timing which runs in the blood of the Deol family.

Will he be working with his family in any upcoming instalment of "Yamla Pagla Deewana" with uncle Dharmendra and cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, he said: "I would love to work with my family. It just that I am picky about my own work and tomorrow if people approached me for a film with my family, then I will be going through that script even more diligently than my own script because I want it to be that much perfect.

"So yes, one day, when the right script comes along... But my one apprehension is that I wouldn't know how to be anybody else other than who I am around my brothers (Sunny and Bobby Deol) and Taaya (Dharmendra). It is so difficult for me to imagine acting like someone else. I don't know if I will be able to that.

"Suppose in a scene, I have to be rude with Pappa (Dharmendra). He is my Taaya, but we call him Pappa as we are in joint family and we have grown up with that, so I don't know if I will have that courage to perform in front of him. So that's my own personal fear, but other than that if there is script that's good for us to do then, I am sure I would do it." "Nanu Ki Jaanu" is a horror comedy, where a ghost falls in love with a crook. It will release on April 20.

