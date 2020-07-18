Abhay Deol loves water and salty air; see post

Abhay Deol has shared that he loves water and salty air, in a new post on his official Instagram account. #sea," wrote Abhay, alongside an image in which he can be seen enjoying in the sea.

Actress Bipasha Basu took to the comment section and wrote: "I want to be there too." Recently, Abhay in a social media post shared that he went the extra mile in his career to make his own path and called his uncle, veteran star Dharmendra, whom he fondly calls his "dad", his inspiration.

He took to Instagram, where he spoke about nepotism prevalent everywhere. He also shared a picture of himself along with Dharmendra. Abhay was last in the Netflix films "Chopsticks" and "What Are The Odds". In 2019 he made his Tamil debut with the film "Hero".

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's "Socha Na Tha". Abhay was then seen in films like "Ahista Ahista", "Dev.D", "Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", "Manorama Six Feet Under", "Raanjhanaa", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi" among others.

