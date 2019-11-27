Abhay Deol on Line Of Descent: I am very proud of the film

Actor Abhay Deol is super excited for his film, Line Of Descent, which also features Brendan Fraser, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Vineet Kumar Singh. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war with itself following the death of the patriarch.

"I am very proud of my film. The dynamics shared between Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi on screen, to seeing Prem Chopra playing more than just a villain after so long, to the surprisingly sinister character performed by Brendan Fraser, this film will surprise you. I cannot wait for the fans and audiences to watch it," Abhay said.

Line Of Descent will stream on ZEE5 from December 4.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates