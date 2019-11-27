MENU

Abhay Deol on Line Of Descent: I am very proud of the film

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 07:53 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Abhay Deol
Actor Abhay Deol is super excited for his film, Line Of Descent, which also features Brendan Fraser, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Vineet Kumar Singh. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war with itself following the death of the patriarch.

"I am very proud of my film. The dynamics shared between Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi on screen, to seeing Prem Chopra playing more than just a villain after so long, to the surprisingly sinister character performed by Brendan Fraser, this film will surprise you. I cannot wait for the fans and audiences to watch it," Abhay said.

Line Of Descent will stream on ZEE5 from December 4.

Tags

abhay deolbollywood newsEntertainment News

