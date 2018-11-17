Abhay Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Preity Zinta up the fashion game at club opening

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

There was Abhay Deol dressed in sepia-toned, jet-set aviator shades near the bar and hard-to-miss Sayani Gupta scaling the three-floor party area in a sequinned, blood-red ensemble with a male friend - in that order.

Designer Narendra Kumar wore a baseball cap, jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas came with husband Roshan and designer Surily Goel with socialite pal Haseena Jethmalani and actor Preity G Zinta. Both channelled their inner Goth fairy princesses, with Jethmalani in a deceptively simple jumpsuit until she turned and you spot a fallen angel wings harness. Zinta wore a black lace dress. Add to that list a dozen dazzling catwalk ladies, and a bunch of cool, creative musicians and artists, and you've just started on the starry guest-list.



Surily Goel and Haseena Jethmalani

Since opening in 1995, Soho House has maintained its stylish status as the place to see and to be seen at. With the total number of Houses standing at 23, including in London, New York, Miami, Barcelona, Istanbul and Berlin, this private members-only club for the "creatively inclined" launched its Asian arm in Mumbai on Thursday night. Hong Kong is next, we hear. While the elite club first opened its doors for a day to host an after-party for the opening of MAMI 2018, Thursday night was the official First House Party.



Harshvardhan Kapoor

A glamorous Juhu postcode meant that a flush of Bollywood faces, headlined by Karan Johar in a colourful jacket and mood, Shraddha Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ishaan Khatter with sis-in-law Mira Rajput, and vastly low-key Madhu Mantena, all came. The entire Kapoor clan including Mrs K Ahuja may well be holidaying in London and Austria respectively, but Harshvardhan was very much in Mumbai and stayed in the close company of a we-don't-know blonde woman.

