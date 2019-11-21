Abhay Deol's caption for this photo will tickle your funny bone

Abhay Deol is known for his quick wit and outspoken personality. The actor doesn't mince words always making it a point to say what's what. Recently, Abhay took to social media to share a photo of himself with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, and his caption will surely make you ROFL. Abhay Deol wrote, "I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar."

Many of the actor's fans and Insta followers commented on the post with light-hearted jabs like, "Clearly men don't cuddle!" "you are a bomb" and Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz wrote, "Hahahaha Congratulations are in order from the directors who missed out."

Apparently, Abhay Deol will next be seen in a Mahesh Manjrekar-director series, the details of which are still under wraps. Abhay Deol was last seen with Mithila Palkar in the Netflix film, Chopsticks. He was also seen doing a special role in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Zero, in which Abhay played the character of Katrina Kaif's boyfriend. However, the film didn't do well at the box office. Deol is best remembered for films like Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and Dev D (2009).

