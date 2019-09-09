MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Abhay Deol's Tamil film Hero to release on December 20

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 09:32 IST | IANS

'Hero' will be out on the 20th of December." In the film, Abhay will be seen playing a baddie

Abhay Deol's Tamil film Hero to release on December 20
Abhay Deol's Instagram account

Actor Abhay Deol's upcoming Tamil movie "Hero" is scheduled to release on December 20. Directed by PS Mithran, "Hero" also stars southern film industry actor Sivakarthikeyan Doss." On working with Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay took to Instagram and wrote: "Every Villain needs a Hero! Such a privilege to be working with the talented Sivakarthikeyan... I'm having a lot of fun making this, even though Tamil is one tough language to speak!

'Hero' will be out on the 20th of December." In the film, Abhay will be seen playing a baddie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

abhay deolRegional Cinema News

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK