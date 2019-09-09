Abhay Deol's Tamil film Hero to release on December 20

Actor Abhay Deol's upcoming Tamil movie "Hero" is scheduled to release on December 20. Directed by PS Mithran, "Hero" also stars southern film industry actor Sivakarthikeyan Doss." On working with Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay took to Instagram and wrote: "Every Villain needs a Hero! Such a privilege to be working with the talented Sivakarthikeyan... I'm having a lot of fun making this, even though Tamil is one tough language to speak!

'Hero' will be out on the 20th of December." In the film, Abhay will be seen playing a baddie.

