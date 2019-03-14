Abhay Deol's 'The Odds' to close IFFLA 2019

bollywood

The Odds is a coming-of-age tale about two teens who skip school on an important exam day and go on a fantastical journey through Mumbai

Abhay Deol (Pic/AFP)

Megha Ramaswamy's The Odds, featuring Abhay Deol, Priyanka Bose and Monica Dogra, will close the 17th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on April 14. The film will have its world premiere at the film fest with the director and actors being in attendance, read a statement.

'The Odds' is a coming-of-age tale about two teens who skip school on an important exam day and go on a fantastical journey through Mumbai. Abhay and Priyanka will be seen in supporting roles, and Yashaswini Dayama and Monica in the lead roles.

The closing gala presentation will take place at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills.

The 17th edition of the festival will be held from April 11 to April 14 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in Los Angeles. National Award-winning actress Tabu will be honoured at the fest.

