Abhayraj Gohil: Bhavnagar-based businessman, lifestyle influencer

Abhayraj Gohil (aka, Abhayrajsinh R Gohil Muldhrai) is a Bhavnagar based entrepreneur who is widely known for his travel and lifestyle. He is the owner of Bhavnagar’s biggest road construction company that is Shivbuild India Pvt Ltd. His company has government contracts in Gujarat as well as outside Gujarat in Punjab, South India and have built Bhavnagar city’s major roads. Apart from being the youngest owner and CEO of his road construction company, Abhayraj Gohil is also known for living a luxury life that mainly includes business meetings abroad and travelling different countries for exploring different flavours of life and meeting different people.

Other than business and lifestyle Abhayraj holds an interest in charity and donations. Also, he has helped and sponsored over 69 poor labourers in Bhavnagar to ensure they reach their home safely when India was in total lockdown and the world witnessed the most curtail time in the history of mankind, the coronavirus pandemic.

Abhayraj is an inspiration for the youngsters in Bhavnagar. He has also many upcoming business ventures which he is currently working on. Abhayraj is an experienced businessman at a young age. He has personally worked on various projects in his company out of which the most important one was his first 100 crore project near Bhavnagar. With high income comes high expenses and Abhayraj is all about living the best quality life. Abhayraj doesn’t aim to stop, his best projects are yet to come. He is also very fond of posting his lifestyle on social media like Instagram.

