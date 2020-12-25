Abhi toh party shuru hui hai! Salman Khan kicks off his birthday celebrations on the set of Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan kicks off his birthday celebrations on the set of Bigg Boss 14 today with the necessary safety precautions in place. On Sunday, the superstar turns 55. He will be shooting for the weekend episodes this evening at Film City.



Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill

Special guests Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Shehnaz Gill and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will make it special for the star host.

From dance performances, games, to a party -- the guests will make Salman's birthday extremely special. Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz will join Salman to recreate her iconic "Twada KuttaTommy" viral meme.

Shehnaaz will also counsel the current contestants. Raveena and Jacqueline have surprises in store for fans.

Talking about Salman's birthday bash this year, Salman may not take off for his farmhouse in Panvel with his family and his friends to ring in the special day. There might be intimate celebrations, though. But given his larger-than-life persona, intimate parties too (sometimes) take on a new meaning when it comes to Salman Khan. We'll wait and watch, till then!

On the work front, Salman Khan's last big-screen outing was in the third instalment of Dabangg, where he was seen reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey. Salman is now gearing up for the release of Radhe, which also features Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its shooting schedule had got affected. The team resumed work from October and wrapped up the shoot soon. According to the source, editing and dubbing work is underway.

There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform. However, a source close to the project denied the reports, saying that the film's release date is yet to be fixed. "The release date is not fixed as yet for 'Radhe...'. But there is a possibility of Eid release, a decision will be made soon," the source said.

