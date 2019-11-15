MENU

Abhilash Thapliyal to be seen in Disha Patani's KTina

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 09:21 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Actor and host Abhilash Thapliyal, best known for Comedy Circus, to be seen in Disha Patani's KTina

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Abhilash Thapliyal

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like Comedy Circus and Entertainment Ki Raat, will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer KTina.

"We just finished our first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali. It's beautiful to see how people get enamoured watching a shoot. I was on that side of the camera once and it feels great to change sides," he said.

He shared that he will be playing a character named Sunil Arora, who is a political science graduate and a virgin. "The journey of the character begins in the late 20s and goes on till the early 40s. Since I am not a 40-year-old virgin, getting into the skin of character took some time. I worked on his mannerisms and how that transforms with age. Though he has an angst against people, he pretends to be cheery. On the surface, while he seems to be a simple person, he is a complex character within," he said.

