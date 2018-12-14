Abhimanyu Dassani finds it encouraging to attend different fests

bollywood

Abhimanyu Dassani is in Macau for the screening of his debut movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota at the International Film Festival and Awards - Macao. He feels grateful for "this humbling yet encouraging experience" of attending different festivals

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani is here for the screening of his debut movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota at the International Film Festival and Awards - Macao. He feels grateful for "this humbling yet encouraging experience" of attending different festivals. The Vasan Bala directorial had also won Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award at the acclaimed Toronto International Film Festival this year.

"I feel grateful to go through this humbling yet encouraging experience of visiting different festivals. It is a great honour to meet artistes from around the world and interact with them. It is so special to have your film being loved all over the world," Abhimanyu told IANS. "Being appreciated by international artistes and production executives means a lot. The interest that they have shown feels like I'm doing something right. Each film has its own destiny and this film had to win hearts all over the world," added the son of actress Bhagyashree.

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" is about a young man born with a condition that makes him feel no physical pain as he strikes out on a quest to beat 100 opponents in a martial arts contest. He feels that "truth, honesty and passion towards the project" are helping in connecting with the international audience.

"It Speaks volumes through language and cultural barriers and through time. I feel that's what people from different countries and backgrounds connect to. All crew members have put their heart and soul in this film and their passion is what is projected through the screen... I feel somewhere everyone's hard work is what connects with the audience," said the youngster.

The film will be releasing in India early next year.

