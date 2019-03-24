Abhimanyu Dassani takes off for his Bollywood journey with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

bollywood

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has received marvellous reviews from critics and the B-Town. The makers shared their poster on social media asking people to fly to the theatres

Abhimanyu Dassani

As the debut film of Abhimanyu Dassani Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hit the screens, the actor has literally taken off on his journey. The makers celebrated the launch with a creative poster showcasing him amidst rockets.

Vasan Bala's directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been winning hearts in the homeland after acclaiming global appreciation.

Hitting the screens, Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer has acquired praises from Bollywood celebrities as well as the critics.

Vasan Bala's directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits.

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala and has taken over the theatres with its quirkiness.

