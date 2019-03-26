Abhimanyu Dassani's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota releases internationally!

bollywood

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the biggest release ever in Taiwan market and is also set to release in China and USA in the coming week

Post the humongous success of URI - The Surgical Strike, RSVP's recently released Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is raking in critical acclaims from across quarters. Post the Indian Release, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has released Internationally in countries like Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan to name a few.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the biggest release ever in Taiwan market and is also set to release in China and USA in the coming week. RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been winning hearts in the homeland after acclaiming global appreciation at the TIFF.

Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits. RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala and has taken over the theatres with its quirkiness.

Also Read: Actors Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani talk about his debut

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates