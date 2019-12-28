Abhimanyu Dassani's special gift to Salman Khan is this iconic jacket

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani surprised Salman Khan with a special present for his birthday. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) actor gifted Khan a specially designed jacket, similar to the iconic one from Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989).

The gift also marks 30 years of the blockbuster on December 29. The superstar was elated to receive it. He wore it at a bash to ring in his 54th birthday on Thursday night.

Speaking of the star's 54th birthday party, Salman Khan celebrated it surrounded by close friends and family at brother Sohail Khan's Bandra residence. Salman is known to celebrate his birthday at his farmhouse every year, but this time was different as sister Arpita Khan was pregnant and due soon. Arpita and actor husband Aayush Sharma became parents to a baby girl on Salman's birthday.

A source revealed to mid-day, "Salman has chosen to stay put this year due to professional and personal reasons. He is busy shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe. More importantly, it has been heard that Arpita has scheduled a C-section delivery on December 27 at the Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar, as she wants her baby to share his/her birthday with Salman. So, the family has planned to ring in his big day tomorrow night at the Pali Hill residence."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates