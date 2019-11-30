Abhimanyu Mithun claims 5 in an over as Karnataka thrash Haryana

Surat: Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul starred as defending champions Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after thrashing Haryana by eight wickets in the first semi-final here on Friday. Karnataka will now face Tamil Nadu, who defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets in the second semi-final, in the summit clash, to be played on Sunday.

The highlight of the match was Mithun (5-39) taking five wickets in an over including a hat-trick and registering his name in the record books. Mithun became the first bowler in the domestic circuit to claim hat-trick in all the formats.

Hat-trick in Vijay Hazare too

He had snared a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare (national ODI championship) final against Tamil Nadu earlier this year. Asked to bat first, Haryana piled up 194-8 but Karntaka chased it in 15 overs, thanks to blazing half centuries by openers Devdutt Padikkal (87) and KL Rahul (66). In the second semi-final, TN bowlers dished out a clinical show to restrict Rajasthan to 112-9. For Rajasthan, barring two-down Rajesh Bishnoi (23), no batsman showed spine as the southern outfit grabbed wickets at regular intervals.

The Shankar-Sundar show

For TN, all-rounder Vijay Shankar (2-13) was the pick of the bowlers. TN then rode on a gritty unbeaten 54 by all-rounder Washington Sundar as they overhauled the target with 2.1 overs to spare. Sundar played a responsible knock as he held the innings from one end.

