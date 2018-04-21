Abhinav Bindra: Dropping shooting from CWG is setback for India

"No doubt, it will be a huge setback for the country and our shooters. It will hit hard on the up and coming shooters," Abhinav Bindra said



Abhinav Bindra

Dropping shooting from 2022 Commonwealth Games will be a setback for India, especially for its young shooters, said the country's only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

"No doubt, it will be a huge setback for the country and our shooters. It will hit hard on the up and coming shooters," Bindra said.

